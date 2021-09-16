Hundreds of equestrians hope to educate drivers in awareness rides across the UK





Hundreds of equestrians will take part in awareness rides across the country this weekend, aiming to educate drivers on passing horses on the road safely.

The Pass Wide and Slow (PWAS) road safety campaign will hold its annual event on Sunday (19 September), with 180 rides planned. The event began in 2016 with 20 rides, and in 2019, 154 rides took place.

PWAS founder Debbie Smith told H&H it is “amazing” how much the campaign had grown.

“The rides were cancelled last year owing to Covid and it seems to have made riders even more determined this year. The ride organisers have really put themselves out there; they’ve been organising sponsors, and businesses have got involved by buying banners, it’s been great,” she said.

“The aim of the rides is to educate drivers on how to pass horses safely and make them understand why they need to pass wide and slow. It’s about getting this information out to non-horsey people and those who are not sure how to pass horses on the road.”

The rides have gained support from police forces including Avon & Somerset, Northumbria and Gloucestershire, while equestrian safety company Equisafety is providing each ride organiser with a high-vis tabard and hat band to raffle in aid of the campaign.

“The support has been incredible,” said Debbie. “We have had coverage from local television, radio and newspapers all over the UK and we hope there will be more press coverage on the day.”

Anyone who wants to attend a ride can find the full list on the Pass Wide & Slow Facebook group. Alternatively, equestrians can host their own rides, and should contact Debbie for the ride details to be recorded.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.