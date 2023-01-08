‘A part of the Arabian horse world history’: leading breeder dies aged 84





Shirley Watts, the prolific breeder and founder of renowned stud Halsdon Arabians died peacefully on 16 December following a short illness, aged 84.

Born in London, Mrs Watts met her husband Charlie in 1961 when they were both studying at the Royal College of Art. The couple married in 1964, the year after Mr Watts joined the Rolling Stones, as drummer.

The couple had a passion for horses and founded Halsdon Arabians in Halsdon, north Devon. By the early 2000s, the 600-acre stud was home to around 200 horses, and the couple also had some racing Arabs in training in Poland.

Mrs Watts’ interest in Arabs began more than 50 years ago when her husband showed her a photograph of an Arab stallion and she “fell in love”. Mr Watts later bought his wife her first Arab, a part-bred, and it “spiralled from there”.

The stud had a focus on Polish Arabians and had a number of prolific Polish-bred mares, with bloodlines going back to the three-quarter Egyptian stallion Palas. Mrs Watts was a regular visitor to the Polish Arab horse sales and the Pride of Poland Arab horse auction, and she enjoyed much success in the show ring. The stud’s HS prefix became renowned in the Arabian horse world, with many horses carrying it, particularly in endurance.

Mrs Watts was also known for her love of greyhounds and was a long-term supporter and patron of the Forever Hounds Trust. She adopted many dogs from the charity, including a greyhound named Suzie in 2020.

Mr and Mrs Watts had one daughter, Seraphina, born in 1968, and were married for 57 years. Mr Watts died in August 2021, aged 80.

The European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations said: “We lost a passionate couple of Arabian horse lovers and breeders who became a part of the Arabian horse world history”.

Mrs Watts is survived by Seraphina, her son-in-law Barry, granddaughter Charlotte, sisters Jackie and Jill, and brother Stephen.

