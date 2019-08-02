AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh to race again next month

AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh will make brief comebacks in the saddle during a charity race in Ireland on 15 September.

The now retired, former top jump jockeys have been confirmed as part of the 10-rider line-up for the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at The Curragh during Irish Champions Weekend.

Nine-time champion Flat jockey Pat, who retired from racing on medical grounds after finishing treatment for pancreatic cancer, has pulled together a stellar team of racing greats to ride alongside him in the charity race, including AP, Ruby, Kieren Fallon, Johnny Murtagh, Richard Hughes, Charlie Swan, Joseph O’Brien, Ted Durcan and Paul Carberry.

“These fellas are heroes to so many and I am humbled by the way they have without any hesitation thrown themselves into this project and are supporting this race,” said Pat.

The one-mile contest will take place after the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, the feature race on day two of the festival.

All the money raised from the race will be donated to the cancer charity for its ongoing work into pancreatic cancer trials and research.

The chosen 10 riders have, in total, amassed 75 Flat and jumps champion titles across three different countries. It will be AP’s second ride in public since he retired in April 2015 — he won the legends’ race at Doncaster on Gannicus just a few months after hanging up his racing boots.

The news that he would be back in the saddle was revealed in a video produced by William Hill Racing, in which Pat calls AP and asks him to take part.

“I know I said I wouldn’t compete again, but I will for my good friend Pat,” AP said.

