Gemma Stevens beats “legend” John Whitaker at London International
World team gold medal winning event rider Gemma Stevens was gobsmacked when she and Envoy Merelsnest Z beat last year’s winner John Whitaker (Sharid) in the six-bar at London International Horse Show. Gemma and John were the only two out of 13 starters who made it to the fifth round, where the final vertical of four stood at 1.95cm. Gemma’s ride “Dime Bar” had jumped superbly throughout, but frustratingly had that last one down to a groan from the crowd. Gemma thought she’d lost it, but John and Sharid had two refusals at the second, handing the eventer the win. “Me and John Whitaker – I was reading his book recently, he’s such a legend – so I thought ‘just don’t think about it, think about me and my horse, trying to do our best’,” said Gemma.
Jockeys are a hit – showjumping
Two teams of leading jockeys switched sports to entertain the London crowd in the Markel Jockeys Jumping in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund. Harry “The Airplane” Skelton’s team were ultimately victorious over his counterpart 20-time champion Sir Anthony “AP” McCoy, AKA the Champ’s squad. Happily, even AP McCoy managed not to fall off this year. And Harry’s ride was the extremely popular – and arguably slightly over qualified – William Funnell’s former grand prix horse Billy Angelo. The now 21-year-old gelding has been enjoying his retirement with Harry and his wife Bridget and became the star of the show.
Former racehorse receives warm welcome in London show ring
Jayne and the late Keith Sivills’ home-bred racing star Lady Buttons, ever a fan favourite, was a popular winner of the Agria racehorse to show horse final in London. The mare was ridden to victory by her former work rider Jennie Durrans, whose partner Adam Nicol rode Buttons for the majority of her career on the track. Jennie started riding the mare in February 2023 and was “smiling from ear to ear” after this win.
