The 2021 event, featuring the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds, will be the Jockey Club’s first as organisers. British Eventing formerly organised the horse trials but stepped down in August 2020, and following a competitive tender process, the Jockey Club was awarded a five-year contract.

“The Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is one of the crown jewels of the eventing calendar,” said a Jockey Club spokesman.

“The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event and this year’s competition will be subject to Government protocols and safety guidelines in place at the time.”

Advanced general admission tickets start at £13 for the dressage on Thursday and Friday, £23 for the cross-country on Saturday, and £19 for the showjumping on Sunday. Club admission tickets, which include access to the club enclosure, start at £25 for the dressage, £40 for the cross-country, and £25 for the showjumping. Other ticketing options include a club admission weekly pass with grandstand seat for the showjumping for £100. Hospitality packages are also on offer.

“In line with the admission policy at all venues operated by The Jockey Club, those aged 17 years and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult,” said a Jockey Club spokesman.

“This is a significant boost for families attending the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials as previously only under-12s were admitted for free.”

Jockey Club regional managing director Ian Renton said the organisation was “delighted” to secure the five-year contract to organise the horse trials.

“Lots of work has already taken place to ensure that we will deliver an event to be proud of,” he said.

“We take a significant step forward with the launch of the website and tickets going on sale. The website contains a wealth of information for those interested in attending along with a wide range of ticketing options to suit all tastes and budgets. With those aged 17 and under now admitted for free, the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials offers excellent value for a family day out in a spectacular setting.”

The spokesman added that the event offers “much more than eventing” and throughout the course of the four days an “array” of activities for all ages will be on offer, including a wide selection of trade stands. Dogs are also welcome and there will be dog agility displays on Saturday and Sunday.

