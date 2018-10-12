‘He always tried his hardest for us’: Farewell to prolific maxi cob

A prolific cob who won various championships in the show ring — including the maxi cob of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2016 — has been put to sleep after a serious joint injury failed to heal.

The stunning grey Colebourne (Pinky), owned by Rosettes Direct, was produced by Robert Walker and ridden by Miranda Wallace when he landed the coveted maxi sash at HOYS.

“Pinky gave Miranda her first first HOYS win and championship,” said his owner Emma Wallace. Emma bought him from Avril Gornall who had previously had him produced by Jo Bates.

“Avril got married and had stepped away from showing so he was put on the market. I believe he had previously been second at HOYS with Jayne Ross to the famous Hallmark.”

In 2016, Pinky also landed his championship at the Royal International Horse Show with his producer Rob, as well as taking the young riders’ cob title at the British Show Horse Association championships with Miranda at the helm.

“He was such a character and had several quirks,” Emma said. “He hated farriers and the vets but loved to go hacking. He always tried his hardest for us, even after his stifle had started to hurt him again the spring after his HOYS win; he’d had an operation on it as a youngster.

“He had enjoyed a happy year of retirement resting with our young Exmoors, which he loved. He gave us such fabulous memories and will be very sadly missed.”

Emma added, in a Facebook tribute to her special cob: “You gave us such fabulous memories. You were always happy and willing to do your very best. RIP big chap and thanks for everything.”

