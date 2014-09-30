Stud reducing numbers after owner’s son kicked in the head

The Alvescot Stud in Oxfordshire is reducing its stock of youngsters after the family’s son, Duncan Hobbs, suffered a serious head injury earlier this month (1 September).

Duncan, 37, was lungeing a three-year old in the stud’s indoor school before he was found unconscious.

“We couldn’t get an air ambulance because of the low cloud, but a doctor came from RAF Brize Norton and Duncan was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital,” said his father, Stephen.

After 10 days in intensive care, Duncan was moved to the hospital’s neuroscience ward, where he will remain until he recovers.

The last scans indicate he was kicked in the head.

“He’s never been kicked seriously before and is always very careful how he backs them. He’s coming back slowly but it will take a while,” said his father.

The Hobbs family set-up the Alvescot Stud in 1981 and have 120 horses at the Burford-based farm.

The stud’s main stallion Flashpoint was champion at the Warmblood Breeders-UK stallion grading in 2012 and has been used several times by dressage rider Dan Greenwood.

“The three- and four-year-olds sold very quickly and we’re now going to try and sell the two-year-olds and yearlings before the winter,” added Stephen.

For more details visit www.alvescotstud.co.uk