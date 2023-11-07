‘This country needs to grow a pair!’ New auction to promote British breeding





“This country needs to grow a pair”, joked the organiser of a new open auction of youngsters aimed to boost British breeding.

Shirley Light of Brendon Stud in West Sussex is organising the BEST (British Elite Sporthorse Talent) auction this weekend (11-12 November). The 19 three-year-olds on offer include a few of her own, plus some bred by Shane Breen, Carron Nicol and Oakingham Stud, among others.

Shirley told H&H the idea “popped out of my head”.

“The aim is to promote British breeding,” she said. “It’s time this country grew a pair and put on a good sale like this!”

Shirley said all the horses will have been at her stud for a fortnight before the sale. All have been vetted, and 48 X-rays taken of each horse – “we’re doing everything,” she said – and potential bidders will have every chance to see them in action. The aim is for the viewing day, 11 November, to be a social event; as well as seeing the horses and watching them loose-jump, visitors can take advantage of the bar on site, and stay in their lorries if they like. Bidding concludes on 12 November.

Shirley said her aim is for the sale to grow to be held at least once a year. She has started with showjumpers as those are the ones she breeds but does not want it to be restricted by age, discipline or location.

“All the auctions abroad work like this, ones that are open to everyone, and it’s time we realised that sales like this can be good, and that you don’t have to go abroad to buy good horses,” she said. “We breed and produce good horses; we know how to give them the right start in life; the first three years are so important.”

Free tickets are still available for the viewing day.

