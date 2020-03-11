All riders have a part to play in ensuring horse sport’s future *H&H Plus*

Calls were made at the National Equine Forum for everyone in the horse world to take responsibility for ensuring the future of equestrian sport. H&H reports...

We must all take responsibility for ensuring equestrian sport retains its social licence to operate – and thrives in future.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said all riders have a part to play in telling the story of how horse sport benefits all parties involved, at the National Equine Forum on 5 March.

You may also be interested in…