Popular fixture lost from eventing calendar after 40 years

The popular Aldon Horse Trials has been lost from the British Eventing (BE) calendar after running for

more than 40 years.

The disappointing news comes as a result of the land being sold, which means all future events at the Somerset venue have been cancelled.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have volunteered and contributed to the many successful events held at Aldon over the past 40 years,” said a statement from the event organisers.

Aldon hosted two affiliated fixtures a year.

Its spring one-day featured classes from BE100 to advanced intermediate, plus a CIC*. It also held one of the last events of the season, with BE100 three-day sections run to the pre-2008 “long format” — including roads and tracks and steeplechase — a CCI*, CIC* and CIC2* as well as some national one-day sections.

Sadly the venue’s 2018 spring event fell victim to the weather, with snow forcing the fixture to be abandoned. This year’s autumn fixture, which is in the BE calendar, will not go ahead.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The BE fixtures team is looking for replacement venues for both fixtures.

“We would like to thank the Batten family for providing many years of eventing at Aldon Horse Trials,”said BE chief executive David Holmes.

“It is sad to lose such a long-standing fixture from the British Eventing calendar, but we are grateful to the Batten family, the organising team and volunteers who have made this popular Somerset event possible for so many years and for the incredible amounts of money they have raised for charity during that time.

“We wish them every success in the future.”

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday.