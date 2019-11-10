Major new sponsor for young horse championships, plus more equestrian sponsorship news

Al Shira’aa

The company has been announced as the title sponsor for the 2020 British Young Horse Championships at Bolesworth.

The five-day show will run from 19 to 23 August, feature classes for four- to seven-year-old horses and serve as a qualifier for the World Breeding Jumping Championships.

“We are delighted to be forming a partnership with Al Shira’aa,” said Bolesworth’s managing director,” Nina Barbour.

“They share our values and equestrian vision with respect to the promotion of elite sport horse breeding and the development of both young horses and young riders for the sport, as well as promoting world class showjumping across the globe.”

Bolesworth will also be working with Al Shira’aa to support and promote the Al Shira’aa Horse Show in Abu Dhabi in January, which forms part of the UAE tour.

“On behalf of Al Shira’aa Stables we are extremely proud and excited to become the title sponsors of the 2020 Young Horse Championships,” said Samantha Kettle, Al Shira’aa Stables’UK representative and sponsorship coordinator.

“We loved the concept of the 2019 Championships and by working with the Bolesworth team hope to make an impact and build on that success taking it to the next level for 2020.”

Finest Brands International

The British company, which is home to Champion and Toggi, is continuing its support for the Windrush Equestrian Foundation’s young eventers programme.

Champion is providing riders with its Ti22 body protector as well as hemlets from its new range, which feature MIPS (multi-directional impact protection technology).

Toggi is providing team kit and working with riders on feedback on its range.

Aubiose

Five-star event rider Imogen Murray has signed a new sponsorship deal with La Chanvriere de L’Aube’s bedding brand Aubiose. The Leicestershire-based rider has recently changed all of her 18 stables onto the natural and organic hemp bedding following a positive trial phase.

“The team spend a large proportion of the day mucking out and tending to the stables, so to find a bedding brand that has so many positives for the horses and that also reduces the time taken to muck out is a huge benefit to us,” said Imogen.

“It has proved very economical and the reduce wastage also means a smaller muck heap. The horses all seem very happy with the change as well. It is nice to know we are using something that is a by-product and is 100% organic.”

Auboise’s UK brand manager Juliette Connor added: “The change has allowed her more time to put into training, whilst also giving her horses the best support for their limbs and respiratory health.”

BetVictor

The online gaming company has renewed its sponsorship of the Gold Cup at Cheltenham’s November meeting for a further three years.

The deal will now run until 2021.

The BetVictor Gold Cup, worth £160,000, takes place on day two of the three-day fixture (Saturday, 16 November) and is the meeting’s flagship race.

The November Meeting is very much a mini-Festival these days, with over 70,000 through the gates,” said Ian Renton, the Jockey Club’s regional director for Cheltenham and the south west.

“To work with BetVictor in its sponsorship of the highlight race of the fixture – The BetVictor Gold Cup – is something I know both parties find of huge benefit.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday