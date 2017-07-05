Adorable Suffolk foals help to promote breed

A rare Suffolk foal is capturing hearts at a Dorset sanctuary.

Lilly Rose, who was born on 12 June at Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park, is helping educate visitors about the rare breed.

Taya Street from the centre told H&H it has gone from having no Suffolk horses to three in a matter of months.

“We were looking for a Suffolk punch at the start of the winter,” said Taya, explaining that the park had recently lost its old Suffolk due to old age.

“We found a pair together in Liverpool — Abby Rose, who was in foal, and another Suffolk named Uno.

“We brought back Uno to work on the farm and by the time we got back we thought ‘we can’t leave the other behind’.

“We went and brought Abby Rose back and are able to offer them a home for life.”

Abby Rose and her foal (Lilly Rose) are both doing well. Once she is weaned, Abby Rose will return to work at the farm.

Taya added that while these are working horses, staff do hope they will breed again.

The centre promotes heavy horses and educates visitors about the history of the breeds.

“Working heavy horses aren’t an everyday sight these days,” she said, adding it is important to teach children about why these horses are special.

“To them these are just horses — they have no idea of the history.

“It is a real eye-opener for them. We plant the seed of interest to the young generation in the hope they do come on board.”

The Suffolk is rarer than the giant panda, with an estimated 73-75 breeding mares left in the UK.

The Rare Breed Survival Trust and Suffolk Horse Society are planning significant investment in genetic research to help preserve the breed.

