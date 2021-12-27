‘The rest is history’: abandoned pony enjoying new life after ‘makeover’





An abandoned pony rescued from wasteland who underwent a “makeover” is enjoying life as a much-loved companion in her permanent home.

Mandy was discovered alone in 2015, and when her owner could not be identified, she was taken in by the Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA). The 12.1hh mare, thought to be around eight years old at the time, was underweight and suffering from a skin infection, mud fever, and a lice infestation.

A spokesman for the charity said Mandy was nervous of people and the rescue team was “completely in the dark” about what interaction the mare had had with humans.

“She only trusted one person in the equine care team, Lucy, and would do anything for her. Thankfully Lucy had worked with handling feral ponies like Mandy before and was a natural with her,” said a HAPPA spokesman.

The charity launched the “Mandy makeover appeal” to raise funds towards the mare’s recovery.

“The uptake to turn this little girl back into a beauty was great. She even had Miss Lancashire Galaxy visit her with gifts for her makeover,” said the spokesman.

Having completed her rehabilitation In 2017, Mandy found her home with the Singleton family, as a companion. The family had lost a horse unexpectedly and was looking for a companion for their granddaughter’s pony.

“I looked on HAPPA’s website and went to visit a sweet little pony that I thought would be suitable. However, it was suggested that I have a look at another pony while I was there.” said Mrs Singleton.

“When I first saw Mandy I thought ‘Oh no what a grump!’. She was standing at the back of her stable, with her ears back. I was given a grooming kit and asked if I would like to groom her. To my amazement, she was brilliant and let me brush her and pick out her feet with no problems. I think she had decided she wanted to come and live with us.”

The Singleton family said “the rest is history”.

“Mandy came to live with us and is an absolute star. She settled in very quickly and is a lovely pony with a big character and attitude and is so easy to look after although she does get into mischief at times,” said Mrs Singleton.

“She is a very happy pony, loves to be out in the field whatever the weather and also enjoys walking in hand with me around the estate where we live. We love her dearly and can’t think of being without her.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.