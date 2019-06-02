Abandoned colt found ‘just in time’ receiving urgent veterinary treatment

An abandoned underweight colt found “just in time” near a Holiday Inn hotel is receiving urgent veterinary treatment in the care of Redwings.

Norfolk Police were called to the A140 Ipswich Road near Harford Bridge on 11 May after the six-month-old colt had been spotted straying dangerously close to the road. The police contacted the sanctuary, whose headquarters are in Norfolk, and senior field officer Julie Harding attended.

A spokesman for the charity said with the help of police officers the colt, who has been named Buddy, was caught and transported to the sanctuary and provided with a stable, food and water.

“Buddy was discovered very underweight, with his hooves in a poor condition and suffering from a severe worm burden. He was also extremely nervous,” said the spokesman.

“While it remains early days in his treatment, Redwings’ veterinary team believe he was found just in time and should go on to make a full recovery.”

Senior field officer Julie Harding said Buddy had been through a terrifying ordeal.

Article continued below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Riders and yards urged to join forces to help beat strangles Yards and individual owners are invited to sign up to the initiative, on Saturday 6 July, to show support for Charity pays tribute following loss of 17.3hh ‘icon’ ‘Towering at 17.3hh, he certainly wasn’t difficult to spot, yet despite his formidable size he was a real gentle giant’ Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“To have been dumped on the side of a busy road, endangering not just him but road users too, and especially when he was so ill and young, is appalling,” said Ms Harding.

“Due to the danger Buddy was put in and his poor health, there was no question that he needed to be brought into the safety of the sanctuary, where he’ll receive all the care he needs for life. For the first few days Buddy was very fearful but he is slowly learning to trust us.”

Buddy’s owner could not be traced and Norfolk Police are signing over ownership to Redwings.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.