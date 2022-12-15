A true gentleman who served with pride: heartbroken farewell to brave police horse





South Yorkshire Police has paid tribute to a “cheeky chap”, a “gentle soul” and a much-loved member of the mounted branch, who has died after 13 years’ service.

Police Horse Brinsworth, an 18-year-old “Yorkshire lad”, was approaching retirement but had to be put down owing to colic.

“Our animals are part of the policing family,” a spokesman for the force said. “They’re much more than working service animals, they’re loved beyond measure by officers and staff; their loss is felt across the force. It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our much-loved PH Brinsworth has died.”

PH Brinsworth, Billy in the stable, joined the branch at Ring Farm in 2009.

“Billy, born a Yorkshire lad, caught the attention of our team as a three-year-old, and once he had matured, he joined the team aged five,” the spokesman said.

“In his 13-year service, Billy attended the 2012 London Olympics, even meeting David Beckham! And more recently, he attended the the G8 Summit in Glasgow. He has travelled the country as far north as south, providing mutual aid to other forces, and has always done so impeccably mannered, in true gentleman style.

“The closest bonds are those with your colleagues and trust between horse and rider when dealing with challenging situations is paramount, but everyone knew they could count on Billy. Billy was fearless, unless confronted by a white plastic bag, in which case it was every horse and rider for themselves!”

Billy was always the one to help teach new riders, but the spokesman said he had “a few tricks up his sleeve to keep the experienced riders on their toes”.

He had been the allocated ride of Sergeant Collette Pitcher since she joined the team last October.

““Billy was a cheeky chappy who was loved by everyone in the team; everyone has a story about Billy,” she said.

“We face difficult situations as mounted officers, but when you needed him, Billy was there, he did everything that was ever asked of him, a truly brave, reliable police horse.

“When I started with the team, I had little riding experience. During my intense course I fell from Billy into the fence, I initially didn’t want to get back on him, but eventually his charming ways and character won me round and I fell in love with him.

“He was a gentle soul but equally put riders through their paces, teaching resilience and respect. He will be missed.”

Billy became ill last week with impaction colic. He was taken to Rainbow Equine Hospital for surgery but then it emerged he had complications, and pneumonia, and “the heart-breaking decision was made to put him to sleep”, the spokesman said.

“Billy was nearly ready for retirement,” Sgt Pitcher said. “We love to see our horses enjoy their final years munching grass and enjoying the sun on their backs, but we take comfort in knowing Billy lived to serve his communities, he loved his job and carried out his duties with pride.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.