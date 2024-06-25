Farewell to a special police horse, jobs at risk, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





“Goodnight, PH Parker”

Tributes have been paid to police horse Parker, a “steadfast, loving and brave” individual who enjoyed an “exceptional” career in service with Greater Manchester Police (GMP). Although he was the smallest horse in the mounted unit, he led the way at numerous major events – and was not averse to stealing football fans’ chips, given the chance. Arthritis brought his career to an end and he retired to The Horse Trust in September 2022. He was put down at the age of 22 after pain relief proved insufficient to keep him comfortable. A spokesman for The Horse Trust said: “Parker, you were an utter sweetheart, one of the friendliest we’ve ever had and we are proud to have cared for you in your final years.”

Jobs at risk at Bransby Horses

Lincolnshire-based equine welfare charity Bransby Horses has announced that 17 of its employees are at risk of redundancy – as it aims to address a forecast £2.5m deficit. The “extremely difficult decision” to put the jobs at risk follows a “comprehensive strategic review aimed at addressing an unsustainable £2.5m deficit forecast for this year – the largest in its history”. The charity employs 170 people and is home to 299 equines. The affected roles are in senior leadership and the equine welfare and support service teams, and all proposals are subject to a “full and thorough” 30-day consultation process.

BBC to continue with Badminton coverage

Eventing fans can relax in the knowledge that the BBC plans to continue to broadcast the Mars Badminton Horse Trials highlights programme for two more years. All who have access to the BBC’s services will be able to watch a round-up of the CCI5* action, plus the top 10 combinations showjumping, on the last day of the event, while all the live action will continue to be available worldwide via Badminton TV’s subscription service.

