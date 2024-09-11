A legend’s last lap, a top rider investigated and other things the horse world is talking about





Emotional ceremony

Six-time Defender Burghley Horse Trials winner William Fox-Pitt had one final lap of honour in the main arena, in a ceremony marking his retirement from top-level eventing. William, who announced he was stepping down at Badminton, borrowed Ros Canter’s 2024 Burghley ride Izilot DHI for a last canter past the cheering crowds. “I have many special memories here and I’m incredibly lucky to have ridden so many good horses here,” he said. “To be doing this here is such an honour and we are all trying not to sob too much.”

Rider under investigation

US five-star event rider Andrew McConnon is being investigated for alleged horse abuse, US Equestrian (USEF) has confirmed. USEF said it has passed relevant material to the FEI, which told H&H it is looking into it. “USEF takes all reports of equine abuse very seriously and prioritises the safeguarding of horse welfare,” a spokesperson said. “We received an anonymous report at the beginning of the summer regarding US eventing athlete, Andrew McConnon, and were sent materials showing abusive behaviours shortly after the report was made. After determining USEF did not have jurisdiction over the matter because it did not involve misconduct at a USEF competition, USEF promptly referred the matter to the FEI, where it is under investigation.”

Spur rules

The Pony Club has revised its spur policy so riders will have to prove they can use them properly. Under current rules, members may wear spurs but any misuse is reported to the district commissioner. The change means they will have to “demonstrate both a thorough understanding of spurs and their proper use, as well as a secure lower leg position while riding” – and from 1 January, riders will have to have passed an assessment. “We believe this new rule is a significant step forward in promoting the welfare of horses and ponies while educating the next generation of riders,” a Pony Club spokesperson told H&H.

