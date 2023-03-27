A Household Cavalry mare’s death and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Retired Household Cavalry mare put down

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old mare with a “zest for life” who served in the Household Cavalry for nine years. During her career Luna was used for The late Queen’s Life Guard duties and state occasions, including The Queen’s birthday parade, the Lord Mayor’s Show and the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

2. A vet allowed to return to practice

A vet who was removed from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) register for dishonesty in insurance claims for her own horse has been restored.

The RCVS disciplinary committee was “impressed” by Nicola Burrows and the evidence given and is “satisfied that she will ensure the highest standards of probity and honesty in the future”.

3. This dream property and horse haven

The property turning heads this weekend was The Croft, situated in the hamlet of Padworth Common on the Hampshire/Berkshire borders. You could get to Paddington in under an hour from there, but why would you want to with 22 stables, 42 acres and an indoor and outdoor arena? Not to mention seven bedrooms.

