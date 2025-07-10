A Great Yorkshire wedding, beating the heat, and more things the horse world is talking about





A Great Yorkshire wedding

A couple who got engaged at Great Yorkshire Show a year ago were married at this year’s event with their logging horses – Stig and Tyne – as witnesses. Peri Dunford and Mark Jones (pictured, top) said their vows in the woodland area of the show on Wednesday (9 July). Show director Rachel Coates said: “We were honoured they chose this space to tie the knot, and we wish them a long and happy future together.”

Beating the heat

As the mercury rises again in Britain, Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban from tomorrow (Friday, 11 July). H&H brings clarity about what that means for horse owners. The good news is that using a hosepipe for cleaning, maintenance and general well-being of any kind of animal is exempt from hosepipe ban rules.

Clues from Aachen

Andrew Nicholson shares his thoughts on the eventing at CHIO Aachen in his exclusive H&H column this week, including some clues for next year’s World Championships. “The great German show CHIO Aachen is always top-class. This was Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s first year there as course-designer, having taken over from Rüdiger Schwarz, and I thought he did a very good job. He definitely gave it his own imprint, while respecting Rüdiger’s many years in the role and the feel he gave the track,” said Andrew, adding he “gave us an idea of what to expect at next year’s World Championships without mapping it out too clearly”.

