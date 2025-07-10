{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A Great Yorkshire wedding, beating the heat, and more things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • A Great Yorkshire wedding

    A couple who got engaged at Great Yorkshire Show a year ago were married at this year’s event with their logging horses – Stig and Tyne – as witnesses. Peri Dunford and Mark Jones (pictured, top) said their vows in the woodland area of the show on Wednesday (9 July). Show director Rachel Coates said: “We were honoured they chose this space to tie the knot, and we wish them a long and happy future together.”

    Read the full story

    Beating the heat

    As the mercury rises again in Britain, Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban from tomorrow (Friday, 11 July). H&H brings clarity about what that means for horse owners. The good news is that using a hosepipe for cleaning, maintenance and general well-being of any kind of animal is exempt from hosepipe ban rules.

    Discover more

    Clues from Aachen

    Andrew Nicholson shares his thoughts on the eventing at CHIO Aachen in his exclusive H&H column this week, including some clues for next year’s World Championships. “The great German show CHIO Aachen is always top-class. This was Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s first year there as course-designer, having taken over from Rüdiger Schwarz, and I thought he did a very good job. He definitely gave it his own imprint, while respecting Rüdiger’s many years in the role and the feel he gave the track,” said Andrew, adding he “gave us an idea of what to expect at next year’s World Championships without mapping it out too clearly”.

    Find out what else Andrew had to say

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...