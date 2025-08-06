A former Olympic rider’s 15-year ban and other things the horse world is talking about





A clear message

The suspension of Cesar Parra for horse abuse “sends a clear message” that those who violate horse welfare principles will face serious consequences. The FEI Tribunal announced today (6 August) that the US rider has been suspended until 2039, after an investigation into videos sent to US Equestrian last year. “This case is deeply unsettling, not only because of the recurring nature of the abuse, but also because of the number of horses affected,” said FEI legal director Mikael Rentsch. “That such behaviour came from a top-level athlete makes it all the more troubling.”

A dark hour

A horse died and another had to be taken to hospital after eight were stabbed in Canada. Police are investigating the attack, in the Niagara area last week, as supporters have raised thousands of dollars in support of Eagle Wing Ranch. “We have no words to describe the shock and devastation our barn staff and family felt,” said Amanda Janssen of Eagle Wing. “It felt like a terrible dream.” Police are appealing for information.

A true legend

Meet Jeff Osborne, who’s in his 90th year and still at the top of competitive scurry driving. The 89-year-old founder of Osborne Refrigerators has succeeded in showjumping and showing, not to mention flying and motorbike riding, but it’s the speed and adrenaline of scurry driving that’s kept him hooked for decades, and he’s got no plans to stop. “I’ve always said how nice it would be to come down the centre line at Horse of the Year Show when I’m 90 and drop dead halfway down,” he says. “That would be nice, wouldn’t it – what a lovely way to go.”

