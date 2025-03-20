A British team horse sold and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Sadness and excitement
Showjumper Tim Gredley said he is sad but excited about the future as his horse Imperial HBF has been sold to the US. The 12-year-old, with whom Tim had been on an “amazing journey” at some of the best competitions in the world, has gone to Olympic rider McLain Ward. “I’ve had an amazing time with Imperial, he’s got my career back where I wanted it to be – it’s been an absolute privilege to own him,” Tim told H&H. “It was far from an easy decision but I’m delighted he’s going to McLain Ward because that was a big part of the equation.”
Call for change
The Government’s independent animal sentience committee has published a report on animal welfare law enforcement, calling for it to be reviewed as the current system is lacking. The report highlighted areas of concern such as inconsistency in the way the law is monitored and enforced, highlighting differences in the action taken by different agencies. The committee addressed reporting, and prosecuting for animal welfare offences, looking into the possibility of the RSPCA ceding its responsibility for prosecuting to the state.
An incredible property
If you’re looking for a new home for yourself and your horses, this could be the one for you. Ayot Bury, a Grade II-listed Georgian manor overlooking parkland, is in Hertfordshire, within two miles of the A1(M), and has six stables and outbuildings, a floodlit arena, a tennis court and pavilion, and 41 acres in total. There are plenty of local amenities and equestrian centres, and it’s listed with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £10.75m.
