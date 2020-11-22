33-year-old pub horse misses his half-pint and crisps during lockdown

Lockdown’s tough, when you can’t meet your friends for a drink at the pub — as Midnight knows only too well.

The 33-year-old Dales gelding is a regular at his local, the Meynell Ingram Arms in Staffordshire, where he used to enjoy a half-pint of cider and a packet of crisps.

Owner Jessie Sale, who has owned Midnight for seven years, told H&H that he was retired from ridden work about two years ago.

“Since then, I’ve just walked him everywhere; he leads himself, a lot of the time!” she said.

“His livery yard is next door to my house and I live about 20 minutes from the pub; he knows where he’s going.”

Jessie has worked at the pub, and still does when she is at home from Salford University for the holidays.

“I asked if I could bring him — there’s a big courtyard outside — and they said absolutely,” she said. “Sometimes they have live music and he loves it. Everyone knows him there.”

Midnight is often approached by punters who want him to appear in their photographs, while the chef will usually bring him out a carrot.

“He always gets a packet of crisps; sweet chilli flavour is his favourite — and I buy him a half of cider,” Jessie said. “He’s always so good, I’m really proud of him, and I think he’d go to the bar if he could.

“My mum looks after him while I’m at university but hopefully by the time I’m home for Christmas, the pubs will be open again — and we’ll be straight there.”

