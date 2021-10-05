3 things the horse world is talking about right now: Tuesday 5 October 2021





1. Clapping (or not) at Horse of the Year Show

In her column this week, Julie Templeton agrees with Katie Jerram-Hunnable’s column (26 August) regarding clapping after individual shows. As Julie puts it: “This behaviour is completely disrespectful of the next child getting ready to go out and ride their show. Perhaps people think that if they cheer loudly it will influence the judge to give a higher mark than they were going to. However, as a judge myself I can categorically say that this would not be the case.” The idea divides opinion, as the same could be said for other equestrian sports but isn’t, those horses have to put up with the noise and distraction, but then again the last thing anyone wants is an accident, particularly with a child jockey involved.

2. The horse smuggling crisis and long waits at Calais

Pressure is being placed on the Government to tackle “horse smuggling” and Britain’s “not fit for purpose” equine ID system, and to find a way to ease movement of “high health status” horses “as soon as possible”. The recommendations come from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee’s report into moving animals across borders post-Brexit. The report, which has been welcomed by the equestrian industry, stated there are “obvious and ready solutions that could be put in place if there is political will to do so on both sides” for many issues highlighted, including moving high health status horses across borders. Jan Rogers, director of research and policy at the Horse Trust, said the costs involved of moving horses “are at least double in every case” since Brexit and that significant delays at the Calais border control post include horses waiting between three and seven hours. She also highlighted one occasion where an animal had to wait nine hours.

3. How and what to watch when at HOYS

The show will be live streamed, and the promise is that fans unable to attend every day in person will be able to watch the action live. Obviously you can keep up to date with all the latest news from the show on horseandhound.co.uk and by following Horse & Hound’s social media channels, too.

