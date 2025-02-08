‘It is quite symbolic’: Paris medal winner tops thrilling indoor eventing class





It was a case of saving the best ’til last in the Devoucoux Indoor Derby at the 2025 Jumping international De Bordeaux last night (7 February).

It was an all-French start list, with 15 event riders lining up to throw their hats into the ring, but it was the incredibly popular Karim Florent Laghouag, who was last to go, who clinched victory with a clear round in a time of 108.79 sec.

It marked a fifth victory in this class for Karim, but a first for the his ride this year, Dream De Vieve, a 12-year-old owned by Philippe Lemoine, Guy Bessat, S.A.R.L. Ecurie Karim Laghouag and Jean Luc Force.

“Dream De Vieve is a horse I’ve been preparing for two years,” said Karim, who has competed this horse in indoor cross-country competitions at this show in 2024 when finishing 14th and twice at Geneva, where they finished sixth in 2023 and ninth in 2024. “It’s the first time he has won an indoor cross-country and I’m particularly pleased that it’s here.”

The enthusiastic crowd cheered home every competitor around the track, which included both showjumps and cross-country fences with banks, corners and brush fences, but the roof was well and truly raised for Karim, who many last saw when winning team silver at the Paris Olympics last summer when riding Triton Fontaine.

This was also a slightly emotional victory for Karim, given that his previous four victories in this class came with Punch De l’Esques, a former four-star winner, plus two top-10 places at five-star, as well as being part of the French team at two European Championships in 2013 and 2019, who retired upon winning this class in 2023.

“We said farewell to Punch’s career here with a final victory and Dream is getting his first win here, which is quite symbolic,” smiled Karim.

Fabrice Saintemarie and the very likeable grey César De Roy completed their round just prior to Karim entering the ring and went into the lead with just one to go. They jumped a very polished clear round in a time of 110.34 sec, only for Karim to go in and clock a time that was 1.5 sec faster.

Cupidon Du Cardonne was last seen when winning this class in 2024, but had to settle for third this year when clocking a time of 113.26 sec under Benjamin Massie.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now