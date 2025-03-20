Lottie Fry and Isabell Werth among stellar entries for dressage World Cup Final





World Champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will fly the flag for British dressage at the 2025 FEI World Cup Final in Switzerland (2 to 6 April), as the full list of entries are revealed.

Lottie secured her ticket to Basel with victory at the Dutch Masters, the final leg of the Western European League, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (15 March). It will be Lottie’s third time at the final and her first with the 14-year-old stallion, who she owns with Van Olst Horses.

Germany’s Isabell Werth heads the World Cup standings and is set to contest her 26th final. She is entered with world and European team medallist DSP Quantaz, owned by Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer, with whom she finished on the World Cup Final podium in 2023 and 2024.

Last year’s winner Patrik Kittel is granted an automatic spot, after landing the 2024 title with his championship campaigner Touchdown. This year he will ride the 13-year-old mare Forever Young HRH, who he owns with Gestüt Peterhof.

The full list of 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup Final entries is as follows:

Isabell Werth (GER) with 15-year-old DSP Quantaz

Owner: Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer

Breeding: by Quaterback, out of a mare by Hohenstein 4

Corentin Pottier (FRA) with 14-year-old Gotilas Du Feuillard

Owner: Maryse and Herve Pottier, and Camille Judet Cheret

Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Olympic Ferro

Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock (GER) and 13-year-old Florine OLD

Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen and Kirsten Grawunder

Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a mare by Lauries Crusador

Lottie Fry with 14-year-old Glamourdale

Owner: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Carina Scholz (GER) with 18-year-old Tarantino 5

Owner: Sportpferde Scholz

Breeding: by Toronto, out of a mare by Carbid

Pauline Basquin (FRA) and 15-year-old Sertorius De Rima Z

Owner: Institut Francais du Cheval et et de l’Équitation

Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of a mare by Voltaire Pref

Larissa Pauluis (BEL) and 15-year-old Flambeau

Owner: Caroline and Emmanuel Lepage, and Jean and Marie Christine Pauluis

Breeding: by Ampere, out of a mare by Zeoliet

Isabel Freese (NOR) with 13-year-old Total Hope OLD

Owner: Oivind Bache, Lone Boegh-Henriksen and Paul Schockemöhle

Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Blue Hors Don Schufro

Borja Carrascosa (ESP) with 12-year-old Sir Hubert

Owner: rider and Sportpferde Hofmann GbR

Breeding: by Sir Heinrich OLD, out of a mare by Florestan I

Anikó Komjáthy-Losonczy (HUN) with 17-year-old Dior S

Owner: Okura Co. Ltd.

Breeding: by Speilberg, out of a mare by Florestan I

Sandra Sysojeva (POL) with nine-year-old Maxima Bella

Owner: Sandra Sysojeva, Dominika Krasko Bialek and Piet Lenskens

Breeding: by Millenium, out of a mare by Christ 3

Mary Hanna (AUS) with 12-year-old Ivanhoe

Owner: rider and Rob Hanna

Breeding: by Desperado, out of a mare by Jazz

Kevin Kohmann (USA) with 16-year-old Duenensee

Owner: Diamante Farms

Breeding: by Dancier, out of a mare by Davignon I

Adrienne Lyle (USA) with 13-year-old Helix

Owner: Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Jazz

Genay Vaughn (USA) with 14-year-old Gino Usa

Owner: Michele Vaughn

Breeding: by Bretton Woods, out of a mare by Haarlem

Renderson Silva De Oliveira (BRA) with 15-year-old Fogoso Campline

Owner: rider and HRST-Horseteam Unipessoal LDA

Breeding: by Rico, out of a mare by Raja

Patrik Kittel (SWE) with 13-year-old Forever Young HRH

Owner: rider and Gestüt Peterhof

Breeding: by Fuerst Fugger, out of a mare by Don Bosco

Jessica Neuhauser (SUI) with 14-year-old Rockson

Owner: Hildegard Magdalena Riedmaier

Breeding: by Blue Hors Rockefeller, out of a mare by Sorento

