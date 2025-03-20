Lottie Fry and Isabell Werth among stellar entries for dressage World Cup Final

World Champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will fly the flag for British dressage at the 2025 FEI World Cup Final in Switzerland (2 to 6 April), as the full list of entries are revealed.
Lottie secured her ticket to Basel with victory at the Dutch Masters, the final leg of the Western European League, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (15 March). It will be Lottie’s third time at the final and her first with the 14-year-old stallion, who she owns with Van Olst Horses.
Germany’s Isabell Werth heads the World Cup standings and is set to contest her 26th final. She is entered with world and European team medallist DSP Quantaz, owned by Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer, with whom she finished on the World Cup Final podium in 2023 and 2024.
Last year’s winner Patrik Kittel is granted an automatic spot, after landing the 2024 title with his championship campaigner Touchdown. This year he will ride the 13-year-old mare Forever Young HRH, who he owns with Gestüt Peterhof.
The full list of 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup Final entries is as follows:
Isabell Werth (GER) with 15-year-old DSP Quantaz
Owner: Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer
Breeding: by Quaterback, out of a mare by Hohenstein 4
Corentin Pottier (FRA) with 14-year-old Gotilas Du Feuillard
Owner: Maryse and Herve Pottier, and Camille Judet Cheret
Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Olympic Ferro
Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock (GER) and 13-year-old Florine OLD
Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen and Kirsten Grawunder
Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a mare by Lauries Crusador
Lottie Fry with 14-year-old Glamourdale
Owner: rider and Van Olst Horses
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Carina Scholz (GER) with 18-year-old Tarantino 5
Owner: Sportpferde Scholz
Breeding: by Toronto, out of a mare by Carbid
Pauline Basquin (FRA) and 15-year-old Sertorius De Rima Z
Owner: Institut Francais du Cheval et et de l’Équitation
Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of a mare by Voltaire Pref
Larissa Pauluis (BEL) and 15-year-old Flambeau
Owner: Caroline and Emmanuel Lepage, and Jean and Marie Christine Pauluis
Breeding: by Ampere, out of a mare by Zeoliet
Isabel Freese (NOR) with 13-year-old Total Hope OLD
Owner: Oivind Bache, Lone Boegh-Henriksen and Paul Schockemöhle
Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Blue Hors Don Schufro
Borja Carrascosa (ESP) with 12-year-old Sir Hubert
Owner: rider and Sportpferde Hofmann GbR
Breeding: by Sir Heinrich OLD, out of a mare by Florestan I
Anikó Komjáthy-Losonczy (HUN) with 17-year-old Dior S
Owner: Okura Co. Ltd.
Breeding: by Speilberg, out of a mare by Florestan I
Sandra Sysojeva (POL) with nine-year-old Maxima Bella
Owner: Sandra Sysojeva, Dominika Krasko Bialek and Piet Lenskens
Breeding: by Millenium, out of a mare by Christ 3
Mary Hanna (AUS) with 12-year-old Ivanhoe
Owner: rider and Rob Hanna
Breeding: by Desperado, out of a mare by Jazz
Kevin Kohmann (USA) with 16-year-old Duenensee
Owner: Diamante Farms
Breeding: by Dancier, out of a mare by Davignon I
Adrienne Lyle (USA) with 13-year-old Helix
Owner: Zen Elite Equestrian Center
Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Jazz
Genay Vaughn (USA) with 14-year-old Gino Usa
Owner: Michele Vaughn
Breeding: by Bretton Woods, out of a mare by Haarlem
Renderson Silva De Oliveira (BRA) with 15-year-old Fogoso Campline
Owner: rider and HRST-Horseteam Unipessoal LDA
Breeding: by Rico, out of a mare by Raja
Patrik Kittel (SWE) with 13-year-old Forever Young HRH
Owner: rider and Gestüt Peterhof
Breeding: by Fuerst Fugger, out of a mare by Don Bosco
Jessica Neuhauser (SUI) with 14-year-old Rockson
Owner: Hildegard Magdalena Riedmaier
Breeding: by Blue Hors Rockefeller, out of a mare by Sorento
