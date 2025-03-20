{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Lottie Fry and Isabell Werth among stellar entries for dressage World Cup Final

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • World Champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will fly the flag for British dressage at the 2025 FEI World Cup Final in Switzerland (2 to 6 April), as the full list of entries are revealed.

    Lottie secured her ticket to Basel with victory at the Dutch Masters, the final leg of the Western European League, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (15 March). It will be Lottie’s third time at the final and her first with the 14-year-old stallion, who she owns with Van Olst Horses.

    Germany’s Isabell Werth heads the World Cup standings and is set to contest her 26th final. She is entered with world and European team medallist DSP Quantaz, owned by Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer, with whom she finished on the World Cup Final podium in 2023 and 2024.

    Last year’s winner Patrik Kittel is granted an automatic spot, after landing the 2024 title with his championship campaigner Touchdown. This year he will ride the 13-year-old mare Forever Young HRH, who he owns with Gestüt Peterhof.

    The full list of 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup Final entries is as follows:

    Isabell Werth (GER) with 15-year-old DSP Quantaz
    Owner: Madeleine Winter-Schulze and Victoria Max-Theurer
    Breeding: by Quaterback, out of a mare by Hohenstein 4

    Corentin Pottier (FRA) with 14-year-old Gotilas Du Feuillard
    Owner: Maryse and Herve Pottier, and Camille Judet Cheret
    Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Olympic Ferro

    Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock (GER) and 13-year-old Florine OLD
    Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen and Kirsten Grawunder
    Breeding: by Foundation 2, out of a mare by Lauries Crusador

    Lottie Fry with 14-year-old Glamourdale
    Owner: rider and Van Olst Horses
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Carina Scholz (GER) with 18-year-old Tarantino 5
    Owner: Sportpferde Scholz
    Breeding: by Toronto, out of a mare by Carbid

    Pauline Basquin (FRA) and 15-year-old Sertorius De Rima Z
    Owner: Institut Francais du Cheval et et de l’Équitation
    Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of a mare by Voltaire Pref

    Larissa Pauluis (BEL) and 15-year-old Flambeau
    Owner: Caroline and Emmanuel Lepage, and Jean and Marie Christine Pauluis
    Breeding: by Ampere, out of a mare by Zeoliet

    Isabel Freese (NOR) with 13-year-old Total Hope OLD
    Owner: Oivind Bache, Lone Boegh-Henriksen and Paul Schockemöhle
    Breeding: by Totilas, out of a mare by Blue Hors Don Schufro

    Borja Carrascosa (ESP) with 12-year-old Sir Hubert
    Owner: rider and Sportpferde Hofmann GbR
    Breeding: by Sir Heinrich OLD, out of a mare by Florestan I

    Anikó Komjáthy-Losonczy (HUN) with 17-year-old Dior S
    Owner: Okura Co. Ltd.
    Breeding: by Speilberg, out of a mare by Florestan I

    Sandra Sysojeva (POL) with nine-year-old Maxima Bella
    Owner: Sandra Sysojeva, Dominika Krasko Bialek and Piet Lenskens
    Breeding: by Millenium, out of a mare by Christ 3

    Mary Hanna (AUS) with 12-year-old Ivanhoe
    Owner: rider and Rob Hanna
    Breeding: by Desperado, out of a mare by Jazz

    Kevin Kohmann (USA) with 16-year-old Duenensee
    Owner: Diamante Farms
    Breeding: by Dancier, out of a mare by Davignon I

    Adrienne Lyle (USA) with 13-year-old Helix
    Owner: Zen Elite Equestrian Center
    Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Jazz

    Genay Vaughn (USA) with 14-year-old Gino Usa
    Owner: Michele Vaughn
    Breeding: by Bretton Woods, out of a mare by Haarlem

    Renderson Silva De Oliveira (BRA) with 15-year-old Fogoso Campline
    Owner: rider and HRST-Horseteam Unipessoal LDA
    Breeding: by Rico, out of a mare by Raja

    Patrik Kittel (SWE) with 13-year-old Forever Young HRH
    Owner: rider and Gestüt Peterhof
    Breeding: by Fuerst Fugger, out of a mare by Don Bosco

    Jessica Neuhauser (SUI) with 14-year-old Rockson
    Owner: Hildegard Magdalena Riedmaier
    Breeding: by Blue Hors Rockefeller, out of a mare by Sorento

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...