A £200 spotted grand prix star, Disney and Lemieux hobby horses and other things the equestrian world is talking about





An inspiring journey

Chantelle Oliver-Symonds and Stadmorslow Coffee N Cream brought their Area Festival journey to a close in style, winning the inter I freestyle. “Harvey” was bought for £200 as a three-year-old and now, aged 20, he marked 13 years at the Petplan Area Festival Championships with Chantelle; the pair having climbed from prelim to grand prix along the way. “Winning that rug and sash with Harvey, especially now he’s 20, meant the world to me,” said Chantelle. “He’s my horse of a lifetime.”

Hobby horses

LeMieux and Disney have been working together on a fabulous range of hobby horses. The new collection, released today, features horses and a reindeer from Disney films. Each is hand-finished, and suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and accessories are available. H&H products editor Franchesca Slack thinks these will pop up on many a young rider’s Christmas list this year. The new collection adds to LeMieux’s other 12 hobby horses and “blend the timeless appeal of imaginative play with the iconic charm of Disney characters”.

HOYS live

The action has started in the arena of dreams, and H&H is on hand to make sure you don’t miss a moment. As well as sharing all the dream-come-true moments via our showing and showjumping hubs, H&H showing editor Bethan Simons is compiling a live blog so you can keep up with the latest from the NEC Birmingham all week.

