A 20-year-old Olympic mare coming home, a police horse in sunglasses at Ascot and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Top lot

Superstar Ornellaia is coming home, thanks to a £116,000 bid by Old Lodge Stud. John Whitaker, who rode the mare at the Rio Olympics, spotted that she was part of the Flanders Foal Auction this month and that “got the ball rolling”. Ornellaia’s first foal was sold to Germany but the 20-year-old mare is coming back to Britain, to John’s delight. “That mare still means so much to me,” he said. “I’m pleased she’s going to such a nice place, and that we’ll be able to see her and her future foals.”

Designer shades

Police Horse Luna has been turning heads at Royal Ascot this week, sporting a custom-made pair of designer sunglasses. Thames Valley Police told H&H the veteran mare’s eye protectors have proved a talking point at the meeting, her last Royal Ascot before she retires, and that she wears them to filter out harmful UV light as she has uveitis. “Her sunglasses are definitely a talking point and people seem to love them,” a police spokesperson said. “She will be wearing them every day for Ascot for her own welfare.”

British course-designer chosen for Olympics

The 2028 Olympic eventing cross-country track will be designed by Alec Lochore, the FEI has confirmed. This will be the first time since 2012 that a Brit has taken the role and Alec Lochore, an FEI level four designer and technical delegate, and event organiser, said he was “humbled, honoured and delighted” to be chosen. “It will be a great challenge, and one which I am looking forward to immensely,” he said. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles run from 14-30 July, and the equestrian events will take place at Santa Anita Park.

