Lymphangitis and cellulitis in horses

Lymphangitis is a potentially serious equine condition caused by bacterial infection of the lymphatic system. Here’s what you need to know...

A horse with lymphangitis typically has a hot, painful, very swollen hindleg. This is a potentially serious limb condition, which can cause permanent damage. The cause is uncertain in many cases. In the past it was blamed on bacteria gaining entry inside the limb’s soft tissues, but this is now thought to be only one of several contributing causes. Some cases are thought to be linked to nutrition, as the disease is seen in working horses whose legs filled after being rested over the weekend when fed normal rations, hence the name Monday morning leg. Other cases may develop following an infection, such as a puncture wound. Some cases are linked to specific diseases, for instance the condition purpura haemorrhagica, which can be complication of strangles and/or other diseases.

The name lymphangitis means inflammation of the lymphatics, which is a significant part of the disease. The lymphatic system is a complex network of fine vessels that run parallel to the arteries and veins. These contain lymphatic fluid, or lymph, which drains fluid away from the limbs. These vessels are very fine-walled structures and rely on tiny valves to stop the backflow. At various points there are lymphatic glands, which help to filter the fluid. If the lymphatics become blocked this can cause a dramatic, rapid and painful swelling of the affected area. In the worst cases permanent thickening of the affected limb’s soft tissues may develop and recurrent episodes of the disease. Sometimes the condition is described as cellulitis as this means inflammation of the cells as in many cases it is not just the lymphatics that are involved.

Classical the older veterinary text books describe three forms of the condition: sporadic, ulcerative and epizootic. The sporadic form is the one usually seen in the UK. It can come on quickly with the most severe cases deteriorating into the ulcerative form, where fluid can ooze through the skin, due to the extensive internal swelling. Epizootic lymphangitis is an exotic fungal disease seen mostly in working horses, donkeys and mules in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe.

Signs of lymphangitis

A horse with lymphangitis will typically have a swollen hindlimb that is hot and painful to touch –the forelimbs are rarely affected – and a high temperature, often between 104 °F and 106 °F (40-41 °C), plus severe lameness.