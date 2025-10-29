



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Management is a huge element of preparing horses for winter. Stocking up on winter feed and forage, regular perimeter checks of your turnout and choosing the right type of clip for your horse all factor in. With this in mind, it’s not just your horse in need of dedicated winter care. Actually, so does your kit.

“Preparing your horse for winter goes beyond adjusting feed and shelter – it’s about safeguarding everything that matters,” says Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium. “Don’t forget to stay on top of fencing maintenance, especially after storms. Neglecting this could impact your insurance cover.”

Preparing horse kit for winter: inspect your tack

It’s vital to turn your attention to the valuable items you use every time you ride, too. While preparing your horse kit for winter, it’s the perfect time to inspect your tack and other gear for wear and tear.

“Saddlery and tack are often optional benefits on equine insurance policies, and insurers that offer tack insurance expect your tack to be well-maintained,” explains Francis.

Anthony Burnett, equine schemes underwriting specialist at SEIB, concurs: “With the busy competition season now finishing for many, any tack due to be put away for the winter should be in good condition and stored in a secure, clean and dry environment. At SEIB, accidental damage policies for tack do not cover damage caused by general wear and tear or neglect.

“To ensure efficient handling of claims for accidental damage to tack, the policyholder must notify us as soon as possible after any damage occurs.”

Be storage smart

Would-be thieves love the cover of darkness.

“As the nights draw in and yards become quieter, the risk of theft increases,” warns Francis. “Store your equipment securely, and ensure that storage meets your insurer’s yard security requirements.”

“Policyholders need to comply with security requirements for the peace of mind coverage brings,” adds Anthony.

Show your transport some love

If you use your trailer or horsebox less frequently in the winter, it needs a management plan.

“It’s important to maintain horsebox batteries, fluids and tyres throughout the year,” says Anthony. “But planning ahead for the winter months can play a key role.

“Simple jobs, such as using a trickle charger [like this one] to maintain the battery charge and checking coolant levels, help keep things running smoothly before the cold weather arrives. Failure to properly maintain a vehicle can impact the outcome should you need to make a claim.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like: