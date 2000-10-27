Q&A: Clipping tips

Q: I own a four-year-old part-bred Arab mare who was turned out for the entire summer and is now out all day and in at night. I’d like to show her in the spring so I need to start working her in the next few weeks to get her fit.

To stop her getting hot and sweaty, I would like to clip her.

However, she’s never been clipped before and has a nervous disposition. I want to make her first experience of being clipped as easy and stress-free as possible – can you give me any tips on how to go about it?

A Horses react in very different ways to being clipped, but most tend to accept it without too much fuss.

The occasional few, though, do seem to find the whole experience very stressful, but even the more nervousor difficult horses will usually settle and relax as their confidence grows, provided they’re handled quietly and sensitively.

Here are a few pointers: