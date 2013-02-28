How to recognise a sick newborn foal

Many problems affecting foals in the first week of life have similar and subtle symptoms.

A newborn can deteriorate within hours, so seek immediate veterinary advice if your foal:

Fails to stand within 2hr of birth, or to suckle good-quality colostrum within 4hr

Seems less alert, has little interest in feeding or spends excessive time lying down

Appears to fall asleep on his feet

Is lame (even if you think this is because the mare has trodden on him)

Has diarrhoea or colicky symptoms

Has milk on his head, or if the mare has a tightly distended udder or milk on her hindlegs Call the vet if a foal more than a week old:

Is “off suck” — that is, no longer drinking milk

Seems quiet or depressed

Has diarrhoea

Is breathing more rapidly at rest (more than 30 breaths per minute)

Is lame, or has swelling around the joints