



This family home is quite simply immaculate, and offers pretty much everything you would want for horses and humans alike.

Ystad Aur is in the village of Carway, Kidwelly, in Carmarthenshire. It is close to Pembrey Country Park, which provides beaches, camping, pine forests with an adventure playground, and acres of natural parkland to enjoy. Boating enthusiasts are catered for at Ferryside or the nearby marina at Burry Port.

The city of Swansea and the Gower Peninsula is approximately a 40-minute drive away, while the town of Carmarthen is approximately 10 miles away. It is approximately 17 miles to the country market town of Llandeilo, which provides a good range of amenities together with rail link on the “Heart of Wales’s” line. The M4 motorway is a short journey away.

There is some good hacking in the local area, most notably Pembrey Beach (eight miles), as well as forestry riding in Pembrey Small Woods by permit.

Local equestrian centres include Beacons Equestrian (16 miles), Little Mill Equestrian (14 miles), and Oaktree Equestrian (20 miles).

Ffos Las Racecourse is just one-and-a-half miles from the front door.

Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 15 miles away, should you need veterinary assistance. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with either the Llandeilo Farmers or the Sennybridge Farmers.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1m. Let’s take a look around…

Ystad Aur is set within 25.52 acres. The equestrian facilities include 22 stables and a barn for equipment storage. The property also includes a former riding arena with drainage that can be easily reinstated.

There is a heated swimming pool set in a paved garden, plus a pool room.

The landscaped garden features multiple raised flower beds and various areas for outdoor furniture.

You enter this property via electric double gates with an intercom system. Inside the home, there is an entrance hall with a staircase.

Off the entrance hall is a cloakroom and toilet, plus a lounge with a bay window and log burner that can also be accessed from the family area via double doors. There is also a study/games room.

The open plan kitchen/diner/family room features an array of windows and bi-folding doors. The kitchen has a range of wall and base units topped with quartz worktops, along with integrated appliances including a Smeg double oven with grill, warming drawer, five-ring induction hob, extractor fan, double sunken sink with instant hot water Insinkerator tap, Candy dishwasher, Beko microwave, and Hisense fridge/freezer. An island with extra storage, quartz worktops, a Candy slimline wine cooler, and a breakfast bar for three/four stools completes this space. There is also a utility room off the kitchen area, plus a ground floor shower room, family room and dining room.

From a galleried landing, there is access to five bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master suite includes a dressing room, feature bath, air conditioning and a terrace. It also has an en-suite with a double walk-in shower.

Bedroom two also has access to the terrace area and an en-suite, as does bedroom three.

Bedrooms four and five are on the second floor, where there is a vaulted ceiling.

The family bathroom is fully furnished with a toilet, wash basin with vanity and bath with hand-held shower head.

This home also has a large, detached garage, which has the potential to house four cars and is equipped with a toilet, porcelain sink, two rear windows, lighting, electricity, and water.

