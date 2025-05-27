



This incredible country estate has got us hoping our lottery numbers come up – it’s a totally dreamy home with luxurious facilities for humans and horses alike.

Hou Hatch sits just outside South Weald, a quaint village with a country pub, a medieval church, and an Ofsted-outstanding-rated primary school.

It’s also on the border of Weald Country Park, a 500-acre estate with ancient woodland, gallops and designated bridleways, so there’s plenty of hacking on the doorstep.

Hou Hatch is three miles from Brentwood and 15 minutes from Upminster Station, which has direct services to London Fenchurch Street in as little as 22 minutes.

Go cross-country schooling just down the road at Berwick Farm. You’ll get there in 15 minutes.

Other local equestrian centres include Forest Farm (10 minutes), Barleylands (23 minutes) and Beechwood EC (35 minutes).

Fancy a getaway? Reach Stansted Airport in 40 minutes.

If hunting’s your thing, head out with the Puckeridge or Essex Union.

Or, head to a meeting at Chelmsford City Racecourse in just 43 minutes.

Hou Hatch is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £8m. Let’s take a look around…

Hou Hatch comprises a total of 35 acres, which is made up of parkland, 20 acres of paddocks, a well-stocked fishing lake and landscaped gardens.

The gardens comprise an 18th-Century walled garden, a beech hedge maze, a three-roomed greenhouse and a tennis course with a thatched Harrods pavilion dated 1939.

There are five stables housed in a barn and a large arena designed for carriage driving. There’s also garaging for six cars.

Living accommodation at Hou Hatch is spread between the splendid Georgian manor house and two, two-bed cottages, which are connected by a 50ft indoor swimming pool.

In the main house, the ground floor has a grand entrance hall, which leads to two large reception rooms known as the Oak room, which serves as a games room, and the drawing room.

As well as a separate dining room, there’s a kitchen and breakfast room with exposed beams and a fireplace.

Upstairs are the seven large bedrooms. Three are en suite, including the principal bedroom, which also has a dressing room.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: