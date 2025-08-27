



It’s not every day you find a home with everything a horse and a human could want, but this property ticks those boxes.

Woodland is between the villages of Hambledon and Clanfield in Hampshire. The house is a few footsteps from the Bat & Ball pub. Other amenities within a couple of miles include primary schools in both villages, cafes and village shops.

The Hambledon Wine Estate is just a short walk from the door. The property lies within the South Downs National Park – so expect great hacking.

Train journey times to London from Petersfield station (8-and-a-half miles) take around an hour and a quarter.

Waterlooville is five miles away, while Portsmouth is 16 miles from the door.

Access the A3 for Portsmouth or Guildford/the M25 in less than 10 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Quob Stables (14 miles), Bow Lake (15 miles) and Sparsholt (21 miles).

For a spin over solid fences, head to Fair Oaks Cross Country (14 miles) or a little further down the road to Iping (17 miles).

Keen for a day’s trail hunting? Your local packs are the Hursley Hambleden, Hampshire and Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray.

Your nearest racecourses are Salisbury (45 miles) and Goodwood (19 miles).

Woodland is on the market for a guide price of £1.595m with Equus. Let’s take a look around…

The yard, which has separate secondary vehicle access, comprises a wooden stable block on a concrete yard. It has two looseboxes, a tack room and hay barn.

There’s an outdoor, all-weather 20x40m manège with floodlights behind the stables.

As well as a smaller holding paddock next to the yard, there are several other, larger post-and-rail paddocks. These are partially visible from the garden terrace.

Also within the property’s 3.3 acres are a recently relined swimming pool and a hot tub.

Outbuildings include a garage-cum-games room with a studio on the upper floor. The studio includes a kitchenette and a shower room.

Inside the main house, accommodation is primarily on the ground floor with two first-floor bedrooms.

From the entrance hall, find the dining room with views over the grounds straight ahead. To the left is the large, dual aspect living room with a brick-built fireplace and double doors leading to the garden.

The right of the entrance hall leads to the kitchen/breakfast room with a range cooker, which leads to the utility and W/C

There is a short corridor off the hall that leads to the three ground-floor bedrooms. The principal bedroom suite includes an ensuite shower room and a dressing room.

