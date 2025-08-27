{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
A great home for humans and horses – complete with swimming pool, stables, an arena and more

    • It’s not every day you find a home with everything a horse and a human could want, but this property ticks those boxes.

    Woodland is between the villages of Hambledon and Clanfield in Hampshire. The house is a few footsteps from the Bat & Ball pub. Other amenities within a couple of miles include primary schools in both villages, cafes and village shops.

    The Hambledon Wine Estate is just a short walk from the door. The property lies within the South Downs National Park – so expect great hacking.

    Train journey times to London from Petersfield station (8-and-a-half miles) take around an hour and a quarter.

    Waterlooville is five miles away, while Portsmouth is 16 miles from the door.

    Access the A3 for Portsmouth or Guildford/the M25 in less than 10 minutes.

    Local equestrian centres include Quob Stables (14 miles), Bow Lake (15 miles) and Sparsholt (21 miles).

    For a spin over solid fences, head to Fair Oaks Cross Country (14 miles) or a little further down the road to Iping (17 miles).

    Keen for a day’s trail hunting? Your local packs are the Hursley Hambleden, Hampshire and Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray.

    Your nearest racecourses are Salisbury (45 miles) and Goodwood (19 miles).

    Woodland is on the market for a guide price of £1.595m with Equus. Let’s take a look around…

    The yard, which has separate secondary vehicle access, comprises a wooden stable block on a concrete yard. It has two looseboxes, a tack room and hay barn.

    There’s an outdoor, all-weather 20x40m manège with floodlights behind the stables.

    As well as a smaller holding paddock next to the yard, there are several other, larger post-and-rail paddocks. These are partially visible from the garden terrace.

    Also within the property’s 3.3 acres are a recently relined swimming pool and a hot tub.

    Outbuildings include a garage-cum-games room with a studio on the upper floor. The studio includes a kitchenette and a shower room.

    Inside the main house, accommodation is primarily on the ground floor with two first-floor bedrooms.

    From the entrance hall, find the dining room with views over the grounds straight ahead. To the left is the large, dual aspect living room with a brick-built fireplace and double doors leading to the garden.

    The right of the entrance hall leads to the kitchen/breakfast room with a range cooker, which leads to the utility and W/C

    There is a short corridor off the hall that leads to the three ground-floor bedrooms. The principal bedroom suite includes an ensuite shower room and a dressing room.

