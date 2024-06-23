



This family home provides open plan living, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, including three en-suites, and equestrian facilities – all offered on a plot of around 10 acres.

Windy Ridge is in the village of Keysoe in Bedfordshire. It is four miles from Riseley village and 10 miles from both St Neots and Bedford, from where you can catch trains to London.

Local equestrian centres include Keysoe International (0.3 miles), Abbey Farm Dressage (14 miles), Twin Trees (13 miles), Shuttleworth (17 miles) and Addington Manor (38 miles).

Fellowes Farm Equine Clinic will be on hand for any veterinary needs 20 miles away, and if you like your hunting, head out with the Oakley.

Windy Ridge is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits in 10 acres and has plenty of bridleways on its doorstep.

There are two stables and a tack room, plus a 40x20m floodlit arena.

Eight acres are set aside for paddocks, including four for the summer and 11 for the winter.

The double garage has been converted into two home offices spread across two floors.

There is a garden gym, equipped with a wireless hotspot and an air source heat pump, all controlled by a wireless remote. The property also has a workshop, complete with electric doors and a mezzanine floor. The garden features a large patio area and a pond.

Inside the main house, there is an entrance hall with an oak and glass staircase.

At the heart of Windy Ridge, there is an open-plan L-shaped kitchen/breakfast/ dining/family room with bi-fold patio doors. The kitchen features oak cabinets, a central island, induction hob, a four-oven electric AGA, integrated oven and microwave, and a bespoke breakfast island with a fitted dual zone wine fridge.

The living room is home to a log burner and an exposed brick wall. There is also a utility/boot room and a downstairs loo, plus ground floor underfloor heating, super fast broadband along with multiple comprehensive internet enabled alarm and CCTV systems.

The first floor of Windy Ridge includes five double bedrooms. The master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, bespoke fitted wardrobes and a Juliette balcony overlooking the rear garden. The en-suite bathroom has a walk-in shower and his and hers basins.

Bedroom two features fitted wardrobes and shares a Jack and Jill shower room with bedroom three. Bedroom four is a spacious double, while the guest bedroom comes complete with its own en-suite and fitted wardrobes. There is also a family bathroom.

