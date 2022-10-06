‘I was in a science class at school when I got the call’: Will Morton recounts his HOYS memories





Show horse producer Will Morton first rode at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2013 and has since made a huge impact on the showing circuit, returning to the big show this week with no less than six horses.

Will didn’t contend the pony circuit as most professionals do during their youth, but first became serious about the show ring aged 15 when partnered with the lightweight show cob Woodfield Choice (Cobba), who was sourced by his mum, Alison Morton, from Shelly Argyle.

Will made his HOYS debut when he was 16 years old, when he rode Cobba in the Search For A Star final. They duly went on to win and then stand reserve champion in the class.

“We didn’t actually qualify for the final as we finished third twice when trying to qualify,” explains Will to showing editor Alex Robinson on episode 123 of The Horse & Hound Podcast. “But three weeks before HOYS, mum got a phone call saying that someone had dropped out of the final and they then asked if I wanted to go. I was in a science class at school at the time and mum rang me – I had to make my excuses to the teacher and when mum told me we were going to HOYS it was so exciting and a dream come true.

“To then win the class was amazing and gave me a real taste for it.”

Will explains that his first HOYS experience was “daunting”.

“We had experience doing local and county shows, but nothing on the scale of HOYS. We didn’t know whether we should clip Cobba or not – people were giving us lots of different pieces of advice, but we didn’t really know and went into it blind.”

Will cites his HOYS experience the following year in 2014 as his career highlight, when he and Cobba finished second in the lightweight cob championship (pictured). At the time, Will was just 17.

“I was still an amateur and it was my first season doing open qualifiers and we didn’t have any expectations, so to be second was incredible.”

