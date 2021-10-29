When you’re on a winner and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very famous horse having a wonderful time in the sand to a tiring morning for one young jockey, we saw it all on social media.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Tiger Roll looks very happy
Power nap
Keeping an eye on things
Congratulations to Peder Fredricson
Flying
Outback, who was runner-up at the World seven-year-old Eventing Championships in Le Lion D’Angers last weekend with Laura Collett, was particularly jolly as a youngster
But our favourite social media post this week is…
National Hunt trainer Dan Skelton is one very happy man as Allmankind wins under his brother Harry at Aintree last weekend
You might also be interested in:
Get Christmas wrapped up early with a Horse & Hound subscription that keeps on giving
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.