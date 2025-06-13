I’ve been to Royal Ascot at least a dozen times and these are my eight golden rules





I’ve attended Royal Ascot more times than I can count, both for work and as a spectator – and it never disappoints! One question I’m often asked is what to wear – if you’ve not been before the dress code at Royal Ascot might feel daunting, but you really don’t need to worry.

Here are my top tips for dressing for Ascot that I’d share with my friends, including the less glamorous must-dos to ensure a great day out.

What to wear to Royal Ascot

1. Wear what makes you feel great. When it comes to choosing your dress for Royal Ascot, that’s my one simple rule. Dress code allowing, that’s all there really is to it.

2. Try to “shop” your wardrobe first. I always do this, but I also love a little treat – life’s about balance after all. I like to support independent businesses, I like popping into the high street (in real life, and online), and I love a pre-loved find. I’ve done well on Etsy and Vinted for Royal Ascot-worthy hats, and I’m also pretty ruthless about reselling.

3. Style is deeply personal so wear what you can afford and what you enjoy. I’ve personally found that those two tend to be linked.

4. Don’t forget the essentials – SPF50 suncream that suits your skin and doesn’t sting your eyes is the cornerstone of having a good day. Don’t leave home without blister plasters, hair grips and safety pins. If you don’t need them, someone else will.

5. Cycling shorts are ideal under dresses. There’s all kinds on the market these days, from bog standard shorts, to cooling ones, shaping if that’s your preference, and ones that are specifically designed for wearing under your dress in every colour (like these ones on Amazon). Again, the only real rule is to wear what makes you feel good.

6. Stick to your trusted favourites. A pair of wedges that cost under £20 – I believe from Miss Selfridge – were my friend for a good five years, until the soles finally split last summer. Wear what you find comfortable and like the look of. From experience, if you’re wearing heels, it’s nice to have flats with you – if your clutch is too small, be sweet to your friend with the larger bag…

7. Rewear things – of course you can! To quote Lizzie McGuire, “I may be an outfit repeater, but you are an outfit rememberer”. Have you ever thought differently – or even noticed – about someone repeating an outfit, hmm? No. If you like it, wear it. Style it the same, style it different, do what makes you feel good. The same goes for hats – but if you’re hiring things, do check the T&Cs as there might be a one-wear policy.

8. Enjoy your outfit, admire other people’s, save someone’s day with a spare safety pin, and above all, have a lovely time.

