A rural country home boasting 6 acres, an outdoor school, 3 stables and a lake





Tucked away in lovely Berkshire countryside is this country home complete with all the equestrian facilities you could need for success.

West Greylake can be found on Part Lane nearby to the villages of Riseley and Swallowfield.

It is conveniently located within easy reach of the A33 which links with Reading and the M4, Heathrow airport and London and with Basingstoke, the M3 and Gatwick airport.

Local equestrian centres include: Checkendon EC (16.5 miles), Burley Lodge EC (four miles) and Hall Place EC (12 miles).

Head out with the The Old Berks Hunt or the Berkeley Hunt once the season comes around.

Showing in the area is with NPS Area 7.

The location of Blenheim Horse Trials is just over an hour away from the front door, while Newbury Racecourse is just over half an hour away.

Enjoy polo at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club (20 miles).

Berkshire Equine and Emerson & Watson are just two equine vet practices in the area.

You are also not far from prestigious equestrian venues such as Windsor Castle, Ascot and Newbury.

Offered for sale by McCarthy Holden, the price tag on this home is £1.6m.

Let’s see if it takes your fancy…

Welcome to West Greylake. The property is set within six acres of land. The paddocks are separated by post and rail fencing and have field shelters. While the fields are suitable for grazing, we can imagine a cross-country course looking particularly at home here…

The stable complex is located behind the property. It has a forecourt and direct access to the sand school and paddocks. There are three loose boxes, tack room, store and an open barn.

The outdoor arena has a hybrid rubber/sand surface, post and rail enclosure and excellent drainage.

There is also a horse walker and a storage barn located within the grounds.

The lake is a gloriously pretty, natural area and has been an idyllic spot where parties and a wedding have been enjoyed.

The main house boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. To the back is a pretty lawn and there is a studio found adjacent to the garage.

The kitchen/breakfast room lies to the left of the entrance hall. This leads to a conservatory giving further lounge/dining options. Lying off the kitchen is a utility room and boot room which provide access to the garden.

