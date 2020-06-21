Fancy living in a Welsh farmhouse? This one comes with stables, horse walker, solarium and grass gallops for under £900k

Rhos Fawr is a four-bedroom historic Welsh farmhouse near Oswestry, Powys, boasting original features, plus extensive equestrian facilities.

The property, which dates back to the 16th or 17th Century, is on the market with estate agent Jackson Equestrian, with a price tag of £850,000.

Set within a rural valley extending to 9.5 acres, Rhos Fawr enjoys spectacular surrounding views. There are three large stables and a heated tackroom, which offers additional storage space. The yard also benefits from a solarium come grooming box.

There is also a washdown area, horse walker, a woodchip turnout area, plus a 20 × 40m sand school and riders are treated to a grass gallop to exercise their horses away from the sand school.

The set-up includes a 15th Century Grade Two-listed barn, which is “the most complete example of a hall house in Wales” and was the original dwelling. The barn is currently used as haystore, feedroom and woodstore. Opposite this, there is a former granary, which has scope for conversion.

Rhos Fawr is well placed for keen riders with affiliated and unaffiliated competitions and clinics run locally at Radfords and others centres within reach – including Bow House, Kensall Hall, Tushingham Arena and Berriewood. For hunting enthusiasts, local meets are with look the Tanatside, the Sir W.W.Wynn’s, the South Shropshire and the United Pack.

A hedge-bound drive leads to the farmhouse. Inside, the kitchen has been recently refitted and is in two sections, but used as one large kitchen. The front kitchen features an oil-fired Rayburn and looks out onto a small courtyard and the stable yard beyond. The back kitchen includes a traditional walk-in pantry.

The “first” living room boasts a beamed ceiling and a substantial fireplace with wood burning stove. The “second” living room features a masterpiece of historical woodwork, including original plank and muntin wall timbering and another large fireplace with stove.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.