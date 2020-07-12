Need more space? Check out this 46-acre equestrian property with modern farmhouse, nine stables and sand school

If a purpose-built family home with brilliant equestrian facilities is on your wishlist for 2020, then Wayside Farm in the Leicestershire village of Kilby is the perfect set-up for you.

Set in an extensive 46 acres, the five-bedroom modern farmhouse boasts spacious living areas ideal for entertaining, plus a games room, office space, a self-contained guest cottage and a quadruple garage. It is on the market with estate agent Fisher German with a price tag of £2.225m.

For horse lovers, there are nine stables, a feedstore, tackroom plus a 60x30m all-weather sand school and well-fenced paddocks, surrounded by open countryside.

It is also well-located with the M1 accessible, perfect for travelling around the country for training and competitions, and there are a variety of equestrian centres and riding schools within the area.

The property is approached via electric wrought iron gates and has ample parking for cars plus a separate parking area for horseboxes. Both the main house and stables have been built with meticulous detail from the same red brick.

The farm was built 12 years ago to an “expansive scale” with plenty of space to have friends and family over. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and many of the rooms enjoy a double aspect making the most of the stunning views.

The entrance hall features a beautiful oak staircase, while the kitchen boasts a vast breakfast bar with seating for 10 people, two sinks and a Rangemaster electric range. There is also a conservatory in which the sunnier days can be enjoyed.

Upstairs, all the bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom or shower room. The master suite is something dreams are made of with its own dressing room, bathroom and a west-facing balcony. On the second floor, there is a further bedroom suite, with a twin bedroom, separate sitting room area and en-suite bathroom.

