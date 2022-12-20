Watch ‘Father Christmas’ galloping and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some great London International Horse Show moments to some action in the snow.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

We are incredibly happy that the fancy dress class returned to the London International Horse Show this year – long may it continue!

We love this video

How cute

If you haven’t yet watched Lottie Fry and Glamourdale’s London International Horse Show freestyle test, you absolutely must!

What an amazing sight

Little monkey!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Christmas is on its way!

You might also be interested in:

Enjoy extra savings on Horse & Hound gift subscriptions with SAVE12

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.