



This unbelievable house – and its £4.75m pricetag – is the ultimate definition of work hard, play hard. Why? Not only is there space for you and 12 equine friends, but also a pool, bar and tennis court to help ensure you throw the best parties in the county.

Warnham Lodge Farm is on a quiet country lane just outside the West Sussex village of Warnham. It is the birthplace of Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet and husband of celebrated author of Frankenstein Mary Shelley. The village station has a direct train to London Victoria (1hr 22 mins).

The property is a 12-minute drive from the town of Horsham and 17 minutes from Crawley. From Horsham, catch a Thameslink train for multiple London stations. These include London Bridge (55 mins), Blackfriars (1hr 13 mins), Farringdon (1 hr 16 mins) and London St Pancras International (1hr 20mins).

Gatwick Airport South Terminal drop-off is a 25-minute drive away.

Equestrian centres for clinics and competitions in the area include Sands Farm (two mins), Great Bookham (28 mins) and Littleton Manor (26 mins).

For cross-country schooling and competitions in all major disciplines, head to Coombelands (22 mins).

For a day’s hunting, head out with the Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray.

Should you ever be in need, Liphook Equine Hospital is a 52-minute drive away.

Warham Lodge Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for £4.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Starting with the equestrian facilities, there are 12 stables, four of which are Monarch loose boxes. Half the stables are situated with an enclosed yard, which includes a tack room and wash bay/solarium. There are refurbished first-floor apartments above the stables, ideal secondary accommodation.

There is a 25x65m all-weather arena and a horsewalker too.

As well as manicured gardens, you will find a tennis court, pool and pool house to entertain yourself, your family and your guests.

The kitchen lies at the heart of the house. Designed by Martin Moore, it incorporates formal and informal dining options.

The numerous reception spaces have period features such as exposed beams. As well as a drawing room, there is a party barn with a bespoke bar.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms and five bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has a private staircase, perfect for guests.

