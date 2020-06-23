How magical is this Grade II listed six bedroom house, complete with grass arena, stabling, paddocks and bridleway access?

With lockdown restrictions easing, perhaps it is time to start looking for (or dreaming of) your next home? And this perfect equestrian property in prime Buckinghamshire countryside is looking for a new owner…

Upper Goddards Farm is situated on the eastern side of the Hambleden valley above the village of Skirmett.

It is approximately one mile away from Skirmett and is also nearby to the village of Hambleden. Despite its rural setting, Upper Goddards Farm is only 7 miles away from Henley and 5 miles away from Marlow.

The area is well served by road links, giving excellent access to the national motorway network via the M40 and M4. Both Heathrow and Northolt Private Airport are just 45 minutes away by car.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: Snowball Farm (16 miles), Shardeloes Farm (14 miles) and Quainton Stud (27 miles).

The excellent facilities on offer at Bury Farm Equestrian are just under an hour away (28 miles) from the front door. Addington is also 48 miles — or an hour’s drive — away and if you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 15A.

Buckingham Equine Vets is 49 miles away should you need any of their services, and should you need any training why not head over to see Sacha Hamilton Equestrian (18 miles).

Offered for sale by Savills, you will need to fork out a hefty £2.295m in order to call this your home.

You’d better start saving…

Set in just under nine acres of land, the farm is placed in a rural setting in the very heart of the Hambleden Valley. The agents pit it as an equestrian dream due to the location as the paddocks have direct access to a bridlepath which leads to Adams Wood, and via Shogmoor Lane to another bridlepath some 300m away leading to Parmoor.

There are four post and rail paddocks in total as well as a grass training arena and a two-bay timber stable block.

There are also various outbuildings, all with electricity. These include the old granary with clay tiles on four staddle stones (used as a workshop), a feed store and a gym/second workshop. There is also a tool shed and a detached oak framed garage which has two open bays and a staircase to an extensive storage area above.

We think any of these buildings could lend themselves to additional stabling…

The main house is an attractive Grade II listed property which is believed to have 17th Century origins. The house has been extended over time.

There are six bedrooms in total and these first floor rooms have numerous beams. One of the bedrooms has its own external entrance and is currently used as an annexe.