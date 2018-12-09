9 (far-fetched) things every horsey person wants for Christmas…

Dear Santa, I’ve been a really good girl this year so for Christmas I would like…
1. A sparkly new horse box
A six-bay rose gold Oakley Supreme definitely takes pride of place on our wish lists. Best of all, they are so big you could actually host Christmas in it — win win.
2. One of the the equestrian homes in H&H’s weekly property pages
A seven-bedroom country estate in the Cotswolds with 25 stables, swimming pool and Olympic sized arena, or a 150-acre racecourse in Cheshire with three indoors schools, gallop tracks and cross-country course? We’re not fussy.
3. A ride on Valegro
We wonder if we all club together, maybe we could afford to rent out the legendary dressage horse for an hour?
4. A pair of yard boots that don’t leak after a week
We can certainly dream…
5. A year’s supply of horse feed
Having our horse’s favourite brand of horse feed (and bedding) free for a year would certainly help our bank accounts.
6. A personal lorry driver
We’re not going to lie, the seven-hour round trips and motorway traffic can really put a damper on competition days, especially if it’s not been a winning one. Our own wagon pilot would mean we could catch up on some sleep pre- and post-show.
7. A day off from the yard
This is probably the most far-fetched thing on our list. We all know horses are a full-time job! We would take a lie in as an acceptable alternative.
8. A Horse of the Year Show win
Galloping down the centre line to that legendary lap of honour music next year would be pretty special.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
The gift that keeps on giving: Horse & Hound subscriptions for just £19.99
Get a great £5 Amazon.co.uk gift card when you subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine
9. A new horse
Standard horsey girl’s wish every single year.
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday.