9 (far-fetched) things every horsey person wants for Christmas…

Dear Santa, I’ve been a really good girl this year so for Christmas I would like…

1. A sparkly new horse box

A six-bay rose gold Oakley Supreme definitely takes pride of place on our wish lists. Best of all, they are so big you could actually host Christmas in it — win win.

2. One of the the equestrian homes in H&H’s weekly property pages

A seven-bedroom country estate in the Cotswolds with 25 stables, swimming pool and Olympic sized arena, or a 150-acre racecourse in Cheshire with three indoors schools, gallop tracks and cross-country course? We’re not fussy.

3. A ride on Valegro

We wonder if we all club together, maybe we could afford to rent out the legendary dressage horse for an hour?

4. A pair of yard boots that don’t leak after a week

We can certainly dream…

5. A year’s supply of horse feed

Having our horse’s favourite brand of horse feed (and bedding) free for a year would certainly help our bank accounts.

6. A personal lorry driver

We’re not going to lie, the seven-hour round trips and motorway traffic can really put a damper on competition days, especially if it’s not been a winning one. Our own wagon pilot would mean we could catch up on some sleep pre- and post-show.

7. A day off from the yard

This is probably the most far-fetched thing on our list. We all know horses are a full-time job! We would take a lie in as an acceptable alternative.

8. A Horse of the Year Show win

Galloping down the centre line to that legendary lap of honour music next year would be pretty special.

9. A new horse

Standard horsey girl’s wish every single year.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday.