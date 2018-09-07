The twitchiest leg of all time and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Burghley moments to the road to WEG, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Harry Meade’s Burghley ride, Away Cruising, was keen to get on with things at the first horse inspection

Just a let-up fence

Tim Price and Harry Meade have a pre-cross-country plank-off

One week you’re doing a B&Q shop with your son…

View this post on Instagram

Spot of B and Q shopping 🤣 #sillymonkey

A post shared by tim price (@tim_price_so_official) on

…The next you’re winning Burghley

View this post on Instagram

"He’s fine tuned his craft over the last ten years and he’s just truly world class” Tim Price has added yet another CCI4* title to the Price family trophy cabinet with a win at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials #eventing #lrbht #eventersofinstagram @tim_price_so_official

A post shared by An Eventful Life (@aneventfullife2007) on

What a sight

Now’s your chance to jump clear across country round Burghley

Precious cargo

Wow — WEG, let’s go

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We all know that one person with a twitchy jumping leg

