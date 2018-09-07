The twitchiest leg of all time and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Burghley moments to the road to WEG, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Harry Meade’s Burghley ride, Away Cruising, was keen to get on with things at the first horse inspection



Just a let-up fence



Tim Price and Harry Meade have a pre-cross-country plank-off



One week you’re doing a B&Q shop with your son…



…The next you’re winning Burghley

What a sight



Now’s your chance to jump clear across country round Burghley



Precious cargo



Wow — WEG, let’s go

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We all know that one person with a twitchy jumping leg



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.