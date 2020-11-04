‘Jumping clear on Tripple X was my proudest moment’: 60 seconds with Canadian rider Tiffany Foster

We are big fans of Canadian showjumper Tiffany Foster here at Horse & Hound. She’s a stylish horsewoman who enjoys a wonderful bond with her horses and the results speak for themselves – she’s represented her country at the highest level, including at two Olympic Games and won team gold at the Pan American Games, and she’s won some of the biggest grands prix in the world. We particularly love that she rode the former Ben Maher ride, Tripple X III, to such great success after taking over the reins from the British rider.

But there are many things we didn’t know about 36-year-old Tiffany, as we discovered in this entertaining video of quick-fire questions produced by Rolex Grand Slam.

She reveals she enjoys coffee in the morning, tea in the afternoon, and prefers a night in to a night out. We also learn that her favourite singer is Dermot Kennedy and she really admires tennis player Serena Williams in her field. We were particularly impressed to find out that her karaoke song of choice is The Power Of Love by Celine Dion — now that’s a proper belter, go Tiffany!

When asked to pick her favourite horse, she opts for Eric Lamaze’s legendary Hickstead, rather than one of her own “because I don’t want to play favourite”.

According to Tiffany, the proudest moment of her career was “probably the team final at the Rio Olympics and the clear round on Tripple X III for Team Canada”. The squad finished fourth after a nail-biting jump-off for the bronze medal with Germany. Unsurprisingly, she picks Kent Farrington and Eric Lamaze as the riders she most admires in the world of showjumping. We definitely didn’t know that she would have been an interior designer if her showjumping career hadn’t taken off, though.

She nominates Cameron Diaz as the actress to play her role in a movie — and there’s a definite resemblance, now you mention it!

The things we never knew about showjumpers — so thank you, Tiffany and thank you, Rolex Grand Slam.

