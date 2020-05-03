Perfect for a horsey family: a five-bedroom house complete with seven stables, arena and nine acres for under £900k

Situated down a rural no through lane, The Woodlands is a perfect equestrian home for a keen horsey family in Risbury near Leominster, Herefordshire.

The five-bedroom property is on the market with estate agent Hunters and has a price tag of £899,950.

Outside, the equestrian facilities have their own access and include a 25x55m outdoor arena, an American barn of seven stables with an adjoining barn — perfect to house a lorry or further storage — plus a feed room, while stairs lead up to a spacious tackroom.

There is a further timber stable block across from the barn, and an all-weather turnout paddock. Beyond this, there are post-and-rail paddocks extending to approximate nine acres.

The area is popular with equestrians and keen racegoers can enjoy action at Hereford, Ludlow, Worcester, Cheltenham and Chepstow racecourses. There is access to cross-country schooling at nearby Upper Sapey and Lincombe, while the Three Counties Showground and Kings Equestrian are also within an easy drive. For hunting enthusiasts, your local pack is the North Hereford.

The modern country house offers spacious accommodation, with all of the principal rooms downstairs accessed via the main entrance hall.

The kitchen is contemporary with an Aga and range cooker — perfect to warm up on the cold, damp days after riding.

The living room is triple aspect and home to a cosy woodburner. The sitting room, come dining area, benefits from a coal-effect fire and a beamed ceiling.

Upstairs, there is master bedroom and a guest suite, both with en-suite bathrooms. There are two further double bedrooms and a fifth bedroom, which would work as a single room or a useful study.

