



The Priory is a great home for both horses and humans alike, with a four-bed period property, plus a two-bed annex, set in 14 acres with jaw-dropping equestrian facilities.

The Priory is in the village of North Reston on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Grantham (53 miles) and Lincoln (32 miles) offer regular train services to London, while the A1 provides good road access to the north and south of the UK. The market town of Horncastle is 17 miles away while Louth is five miles away. Sandy beaches on the east coast are about nine miles from your door, while Humberside Airport is 45 minutes to the north, offering regular flights to the continent.

Local equestrian centres include Kenwick (10 minutes), Willow Banks Equestrian (35 minutes), Elms Farm (1hr), Arena UK (1hr 20 minutes) and Sheepgate Equestrian (50 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with the South Wold, Burton or Brocklesby.

If you require a vet, the experts at Hill & Phelan (3.7 miles) are just 10 minutes from the front door.

The Priory is on the market with Fine & Country with a price of £2.5m at the moment, but the agent has advised that the owner is set to reduce the price to £2m for a limited period. Let’s take a look around…

There are 18 internal stables within an American barn, where there is also a tack room, shower room, wash area, solarium, rug room and feed room.

The beautiful indoor arena measures 60x20m and has an additional viewing area.

The outdoor arena is 65x25m and there are a number of post and rail paddocks within the property’s 14 acres of land.

The main house has an entrance hallway that leads to a living room, dining room and study.

The kitchen, which has doors to the outside, is accessed from the dining room and leads to a lobby with a utility room and downstairs loo, plus a games room.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. The master bedroom has an en-suite and dressing room. The second and third bedrooms also have their own en-suites and there is an additional shower room too. There is also a guest bedroom on the second floor.

This property also comes with an annex, which has a kitchen/diner, living room, two bedrooms, a shower room and a separate toilet.

