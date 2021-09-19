Settle into this 5-bed equestrian property with 42 acres, plenty of stables, a gallop, tennis court, swimming pool and more…





The Paddocks is just over a mile from the village of Wynyard, and six miles from Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham. The town of Sedgefield is four miles away and the property is also not far from the A1.

Local equestrian centres include Lea Close Grange, which is 15 minutes away (eight miles), Stainsby Grange, which is 20 minutes away (nine miles), and Ivesley Equestrian, which is 40 minutes away (23 miles).

Oaklands Veterinary Centre will be 25 minutes down the road if you require any veterinary attention (13 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the the South Durham.

The Paddocks is on the market with Fine & Country with price tag of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The Paddocks is set amid a private estate of 42 acres. This land is split into gardens and post and railed paddocks.

There are a total of four stable blocks and one 9,000sq ft barn that could be suitable for stabling. There is also a formal gallop around the perimeter of the estate.

The Paddocks is approached through a private, gated entrance with a drive leading to a four door garage. The garage block incorporates a gardener’s WC and a kitchenette. Above the garage is a large room that could be adapted to provide additional accommodation or a studio.

Outside there is a tennis court, a pergola with hot tub, an outdoor assault course, mature woodland, a lake and extensive lawns suitable for helicopter landings.

The property also has a 26ft swimming pool and gym, plus a games room on the first floor with full size bar, lounge and large balcony area.

The original Georgian property has undergone significant extensions and modernisation.

The kitchen/diner is bespoke and handmade incorporating a five-oven electric Aga. A centre island includes a breakfast bar with marble tops and contrasting walnut butcher’s block. There’s a pantry, a spacious dining area and an inglenook fireplace with AGA log burner.

The kitchen is served by a wine cellar and a circular kitchen garden with greenhouse.

Reception rooms in the house include a lounge, dining room, orangery, laundry, study and cloakroom/toilet.

The original staircase has been retained and leads to the five bedrooms, all of which are doubles and have en-suite facilities in addition to a family bathroom.

The master suite has a balcony with views across the land and an open plan, fully-fitted dressing room too.

